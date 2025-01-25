THE realisation of Dalton Smith’s lifelong dream is so close he can almost taste it.

Sheffield’s very own belt-collector has been on a rampage, making light work of an array of foes on his relatively smooth sail through boxing’s choppy waters.

Nearly a year on from his last bout, the undefeated 27-year-old is set to battle Walid Ouizza for the vacant European super-lightweight title in Nottingham.

While nothing is set in stone, fans of ‘Thunder’ are starting to sense a world title fight at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium is on the horizon.

Dalton Smith defeated Jose Zepeda in March 2024. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"I believe I’m very close,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “I’m ranked highly in the governing bodies, ranked two with the WBC and for me, that is the route I want to go down, to achieve that dream of fighting at Hillsborough.

"I feel like I’m very close and I know Eddie (Hearn)’s the man to make that happen. The club and supporters are right behind me. I feel it’s my job to bring that to Sheffield and bring a big night of boxing.”

Firstly, Smith has to handle the rather significant challenge of punching his ticket into the world title picture.

Frenchman Ouizza has held plenty of belts and will have his sights set on scuppering Smith’s plans. A win for the 33-year-old, who has a record of 19-2, could transform his career entirely.

Dalton Smith is yet to experience a professional defeat. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Smith has become accustomed to being the favourite going into fights but the significance of what is at stake is not lost on him.

"I’m expecting a good fight from Walid – former European champion, good record,” he said. “Obviously, he can punch.

"He’s one I’ve prepared well for, one I’m motivated for. The European title is on the line, it’s a fight I’m excited for and I’m looking to go in there and make a statement.

“A lot of my fights as a professional, I’ve gone in as the favourite, you’re the talent coming through. It’s just about preparing the same way for every fight.

"One punch can change a whole fight. I’ll go in prepared, switched on, I’ve got 12 rounds so one round at a time.”

The postponement of a scheduled bout against Jon Fernandez extended Smith’s spell out of the ring, but he has shaken off any concerns regarding ring rust.

"It’s been frustrating, but sometimes that’s part of the game,” he said. “These things can happen. Being in the gym, obviously it’s not like I’ve been doing nothing for a year.

"I’ve constantly been in the gym, it was just towards the end of the year I had a few injuries and stuff. It’s part of the game, they’re things you have to get your head around, but mentally I’m in a good place and ready to start the year on a high.

"That’s just boxing for you. You always have a plan, but sometimes it doesn’t go that way.

"Things change. I just think it’s a case of staying busy, staying in the gym, doing what you can do and when the opportunity comes, you’re going to be ready.

"That’s just boxing – things change on the path that you plan. You can’t let it affect you too much.”

Smith may be a stoic figure but when he talks about the prospect of a fight at Hillsborough, the boy who first dreamed of it is almost visible.

He does not shy away from discussing it, but having tunnel vision is his plan as he prepares to add the European title to his collection.

“(I have) tunnel vision, that’s [next fight] for my management team to sort and plan ahead.