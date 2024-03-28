Smith scored the 16th win of his professional career at the weekend, defeating the seasoned Jose Zepeda with a vicious body shot in the fifth round.

The 27-year-old was already considered among the world’s most exciting light-welterweights, but further cemented his status in front of a home crowd at the Utilita Arena.

He has now been rewarded for his rapid ascent through the ranks with a fresh promotional deal with Matchroom.

Dalton Smith convincingly defeated Jose Zepeda. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Hearn said: "I’m delighted to extend our promotional deal with Dalton Smith who I believe is a world champion in waiting. When he produces performances like that against Jose Zepeda, it makes it very easy to do my job.

"After such a special win at the weekend, the next one is going to be even bigger. That is when we can start opening up the top tier of Sheffield Arena, going from 5,000 to 7,000 and then to 9,000 people and that is when you can start thinking about going to Hillsborough Stadium.

"There's some huge fights out there for Dalton in the super-lightweight division and I'm excited for the next steps."

Facing ‘Thunder’ may become a more intimidating prospect as he grows his status but it also becomes more enticing for those looking to make a name for themselves.

A bout with Adam Azim appears possible, although a step up to the level of a fighters such as Regis Prograis hardly seems implausible.

Smith said: "I'm delighted to extend my contract with Matchroom. I've been with them since my debut and over the years I've built a great relationship with Eddie, Frank and all of the team.