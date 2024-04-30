In the ninth fight of his professional career, the super-welterweight scored a TKO victory to claim the Commonwealth Silver belt.

Martin is no slouch inside the ropes and fought with grit, but buckled under the pressure of Bostan’s onslaught in the eighth round.

Bostan, who is still only just 22, is now the mandatory challenger for English super-welterweight champion Lee Cutler.

Rotherham boxer Junaid Bostan remains unbeaten. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

A clash with Cutler would arguably represent a significant step-up for Bostan, who only made his professional debut in March 2022. However, few who have watched him tear through his early opponents would say it is an undeserved opportunity.

He is a boxer catching plenty of eyes, with Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn and former European champion Tony Bellew among his most high-profile admirers.

Bostan vowed to show off a new and improved version of himself at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre and certainly did so.

He may be young but the 22-year-old’s willingness to self-examine and scrutinise is already setting him apart.