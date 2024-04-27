Junaid Bostan v Jack Martin: Undefeated Rotherham prodigy looking to show new and improved self in Liverpool
The 22-year-old, a hard-hitting super-welterweight signed to Matchroom, locked horns with Gordie Russ II in Arizona back in December.
Each of the judges backed Bostan after the eight-round contest, further boosting his profile and introducing him as a serious talent to an American audience.
However, an incident between the third and fourth rounds proved telling. Bostan had shown vulnerability, taking shots in an emotion-fuelled bout.
His trainer, Grant Smith of Steel City Gym, grabbed hold of Bostan as he slumped in the corner and warned his protege he was going to get knocked out.
Bostan has taken stock having let his green side show and plans to show off an improved version of himself when he faces Jack Martin at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre tonight .
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Bostan said: “I definitely do know I've learnt a lot from it. I've took the lessons on board and I've put them into practice during camp.
"I've been addressing it and I'll show the improvements on Saturday. It's more so in the ring if that makes sense. I'm living my life a lot better. I've made a few changes within the team and we'll have the benefits.”
The Commonwealth Silver belt will be up for grabs and the bout is also an eliminator for the English title.
Bostan, however, is paying little attention to what is riding on the fight. He said: “I want to put a good performance on. A fight's a fight, regardless of whether it's for a title, whether it's an eliminator. I have the same mentality I always have, which is to win by any means.
“Preparations have gone well, camp's gone well. He's tough, he's game. He'll come forward and give it a go.
"He's on a good run of form at the moment, with a record of nine and one. Personally, I do believe he's undefeated. He shouldn't have lost the fight he did. He can obviously dig a little. I fight who is in front of me but I do feel I'm levels above and I'll handle accordingly.”