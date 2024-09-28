Doncaster's Terri Harper is set to face Rhiannon Dixon. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Terri Harper is the type of person who appears to just take everything in her stride.

It is a handy trait in the world of boxing and has proven particularly useful over the course of a hectic period in the 27-year-old’s career. She was announced as a challenger for Rhiannon Dixon’s WBO lightweight title in July and has since seen the venue change on three separate occasions.

The Doncaster fighter was initially due to fight at Manchester’s Co-op Live, on the undercard of a battle between Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis. An injury to Catterall shifted Harper on to Dalton Smith’s hometown Utilita Arena show, which also ended up being cancelled.

The fight was shifted once more to London’s Copper Box Arena, scheduled to take place before Johnny Fisher’s headline bout. A third cancellation sent Harper and Dixon back to Yorkshire, with the fight now taking pride of place as the main event at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena on September 28.

"It's headline by default, but I'll take it,” Harper said. “I'm grateful for the opportunity, I'm very thankful to Matchroom and Eddie Hearn for keeping the show because I've put so much work into these training camps.

"A lot's gone on behind the scenes, travelling for sparring, paying for sparring, and all that stuff. I'm just grateful the date's still the 28th and we can put all the hard work to good use.

"To be fair, I enjoy fighting anywhere - I was actually excited to get out of Sheffield and go over to Manchester. Then it was London and I was looking forward to that. But here we are. It's a new arena, it's a smaller arena, it's a lot more intimate with the crowd. It's going to be a bit like a smaller show, but I think it's brilliant and credit to Matchroom for keeping the fight and allowing us fighters to fight.”

Logistical chaos was the last thing Harper needed, with her last fight having ended in an RTD defeat to Sandy Ryan. She could have been forgiven for allowing the series of unfortunate events to send her into a tailspin but it is simply not Harper’s style.

‘Belter’ is instead focusing on the positives, relishing a return to the lightweight division after fights in the super-welterweight and welterweight classes.

“These lighter weights, it's a lot quicker, and a lot more punches being thrown,” Harper explained. “I feel like coming down the weight has suited me a lot better. I'm a lot busier as a fighter. It suits me more, this weight, high work rate and pace.

"I feel like in training, and I know training is different to a fight, but I've just been constantly in the gym, constantly making improvements and working on myself. Not just physically but mentally as well.

"I feel like I'm going into this fight as a much more well-rounded fighter for many reasons. I feel like I've got all the experience under my belt and I feel like I'm going to give Rhiannon a good fight.”

‘Belter’ is among the Yorkshire fighters to have a dedicated following and it is typical of Harper that she has not taken the opportunity to wallow, instead seeking to compensate her backers.

Complimentary travel from Doncaster has been laid on and fans can enter a prize draw to win cash when purchasing tickets.