Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai have trodden different paths since they locked horns in their amateur days.

Edwards was quicker to jump into the professional scene and soon established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the flyweight division.

Yafai opted to remain in the amateur game for longer and did not make his professional debut until February 2022, by which time Edwards had 17 professional fights under his belt,

Yafai’s ascent, however, has been made at a frightening pace. Less than a year after his appearance on the undercard of Edwards’ defeat to Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, the Brummie is taking centre stage in his home city.

Sunny Edwards suffered the first defeat of his professional career in December 2023. Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The fight, for the vacant WBC interim world flyweight title, will mark Edwards’ first fight since his split from Sheffield’s Steel City Gym.

“I’d struggle to call it a fall out, if I’m honest,” he told The Star. “It’s more the progression of 10 years in the same place, things going on, more internally, but not in the sense of people’s character.

"When we’re dealing with one gym, a lot of different characters, a lot of different egos, there’s always going to be different situations that arise.

“Environments aren’t always what they always were, but without anyone being to blame."

Sunny Edwards will face Galal Yafai at the Bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham. Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 28-year-old has prepared for this domestic clash under the watchful eye of Liverpool’s Chris Williams.

“I’ve knuckled down and done everything that’s been asked of me,” said Edwards in the final pre-fight press conference. “The problem with this fight for the whole showbiz and, you know, the entertainment side of it, is I actually really like Galal.

"I think he’s a great fighter, someone that we’ve dealt with away from the cameras for hundreds of hours. We’ve been around each other.

“I think I’m better but he thinks he’s better. That’s why we’re here to decide and find out. That’s what’s so exciting.”

While bookmakers are unlikely to be inundated with knockout bets, the fight promises to be a showcase of technical excellence.

Edwards has a reputation as one of the sharpest flyweights around, while the unbeaten Yafai has a similar level of prestige in his sights.