‘It’s our own fault’ if Yorkshire CCC relegated, says Gibson - plus new captain for 2023 revealed

Gibson – who revealed new overseas signing Shan Masood will be Yorkshire’s club captain in 2023 – will join the county’s supporters tomorrow in watching events unfold at Edgbaston.

If Warwickshire beat Hampshire on the final day, Yorkshire – who lost to Gloucestershire inside three days on Wednesday – will be playing Division Two cricket next season.

“Very disappointing,” was Gibson’s verdict. “With one day to go, we hope things go our way in Birmingham. But you ask yourself the question, ‘Do we deserve that bit of luck from Birmingham?’

Shan Masood of Pakistan will be Yorkshire's captain next season. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“The way we’ve played in the last three weeks, and I’ve just said it the players in the changing room, we’ve not played anywhere near our potential. Therefore, if we end up in the second division, it’s our own fault. We can’t blame any other factors.

“Today, our destiny was in our own hands. We had a really good morning session to knock them over. Then, to chase 240 to make sure we control our own destiny and end up 19 runs short is very disappointing.”

Whatever division Yorkshire are playing in next season, new signing Masood will lead the side across all formats.

He added: “The conversations we’ve had with Shan is that he is going to be club captain going forwards. The players know that.

“Shan is going to be club captain.

“He will bring his own style of leadership.”

Stand-in skipper Moeen Ali came close to hitting England out of trouble at the death only to be bested by a debutant as Pakistan took control of the Twenty20 series for the first time.

The hosts were bowled out for just 145 in Lahore, Mark Wood excelling again as he took three for 20 and hit 95mph, but an England batting line-up missing the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone mis-fired for the second game in a row.

Moeen took them within one blow of victory, hitting 51 not out in 37 balls, but newcomer Aamer Jamal sent down some superb wide yorkers after being trusted with the final over of the match and closed out a five-run win.