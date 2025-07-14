PUDSEY St Lawrence have handed New Farnley their first defeat of the season.

In an enthralling Priestley Cup semi-final on Saints’ small Tofts Road ground, with a fast outfield and a pink ball that retained its hardness throughout the innings, the hosts won the toss and made a challenging 321-4.

New Farnley were looking good at 183-1 in a reply that was briefly interrupted by rain, but the dismissal of Ryan McKendry on that score triggered a collapse to 281 all out, leaving Saints winners by 40 runs.

Mark Robertshaw batted throughout the first innings to finish on 138 not out, facing 134 balls and hitting nine fours and three sixes.

LOSING OUT: New Farnley's Steve Bullen hit 52 but it couldn't prevent defeat to Pudsey St Lawrence in the Priestley Cup semi-finals. Picture: Steve Riding.

New Farnley, for whom four trophies was a realistic ambition this season, were never able to take wickets in quick succession, with Robertshaw featuring in stands of 31 with Archie Scott (16), 137 with Ricky Priestley (76 from 71 balls, including nine fours and three sixes), 71 with Barrie Frankland (28) and 82 with Josh Priestley (48 from 23 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes).

The home bowlers did not quite get their radar right initially after tea, allowing Aidan Langley (98) and Steve Bullen (inset) to put on 134 for the first wicket.

McKendry maintained that momentum after Bullen fell for 52, but when he was out lbw to Scott for 25, wickets fell at regularly, with only Ed Brown (27) and Abhay Negi (34) reaching double figures alongside the top three.

Langley was third out at 208, trapped leg before by Chris Marsden and agonisingly just two short of what would have been a deserved century. He faced 111 balls and hit 14 fours and a six.

St Lawrence, who will play Townville in the final at New Farnley on Saturday, August 17, used seven bowlers, five of whom took wickets, Ricky Priestley bagging 3-42 with his left-arm spin, Marsden 2-39 with his right arm off-spin and Jersey pace bowler George Richardson 2-52.

Townville eased through to the final when they chased down Carlton’s 155 to win by six wickets with 20 overs remaining.

Scholes won through to the Sykes Cup final – where they will meet Honley at Thongsbridge.

They chased down Shelley’s 200 all out for the loss of four wickets, the hosts recovering from 108-7 thanks to Harvey Jones (37) and captain Callum Power (47), who added 87 for the eighth wicket.

Yasser Imtiaz finished with 5-28 before George Barden (42) and Jake Lockwood (54no from 59 balls, including four sixes) led the chase which was completed with three overs to spare.

Ilkley’s bid to reach a Waddilove Cup final was ended at the last four stage by holders Horsforth Hall Park.

The visitors won by 68 runs and will face Addingham, who defeated Saltaire in a high-scoring contest at Ilkley Road.

Hall Park chose to bat and made an imposing 293-5, thanks largely to Jack Newby’s 132 not out.