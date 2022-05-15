The hosts were made to follow-on, 187 runs behind, after being bowled out for 379 early on day four in reply to Lancashire’s first innings 566-9 declared, but an unbeaten 82 from Brook, the First Division’s leading run-scorer with 758 at an average of 151.60, steered them to safety at 169-6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Brook’s seventh score of 50-plus in eight County Championship innings this season, a sequence broken only by his 41 in the first innings of this fixture.

Yorkshire's Harry Brook continued his glorious form against Lancashire (Picture: SWPix.com)

The result left Yorkshire fourth in the table after a win and four draws in their opening five games.

They are 29 points behind leaders Surrey, who have played a game more.

“We got off to a great start with a win in our first match and then you start thinking that you can win every game, but that’s not how it’s turned out,” reflected Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, whose team have now drawn four fixtures in succession.

“But this was the only game where we’ve been really dominated and outplayed, so we just need to suck it up and focus on the next game now (at home to Warwickshire on Thursday).

Ottis Gibson. (Picture: Alan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

“Over the course of the four days you would say that they (Lancashire) dominated us, they dominated large parts of the game, so we’re happy to walk away with an honourable draw, I think.

“But, even though we were dominated, and by day two were out of the contest pretty much, we didn’t feel at any stage like we were going to lose the match, and Brooky played exceptionally well once again.”

Yorkshire once more put down a number of catches and Gibson admitted: “Our Achilles heel has been our catching, and that’s cost us dearly.

“If we weren’t creating opportunities then it would be a different situation, but we’re creating chances. We’re just not taking the chances that we’re creating, and that’s what’s hurt us, especially in this match.”

Yorkshire's Joe Root (Picture: SWPix.com)

Gibson hinted that Yorkshire could make changes for the Warwickshire fixture, although pace bowler Ben Coad (hamstring) will not be available.

“We might look at one or two things,” he added. “I’ve given the guys a couple of days off now and hopefully they’ll be nice and fresh for that next match.

“Hopefully we can get a win and finish off this block of six games in a good position overall.”