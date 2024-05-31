ADIL RASHID feels England are in a good place ahead of their T20 World Cup defence – despite their preparations being disrupted by the weather.

England’s preparations for the tournament in the Caribbean – which they begin on Tuesday against Scotland in Barbados – saw them contest a four-game series against Pakistan, albeit one that was affected by washouts at Headingley and Cardiff.

Jofra Archer had marked his eagerly-anticipated international comeback in between those abandonments with a two-wicket display in a 23-run victory at Edgbaston and was joined in the line-up by Mark Wood at the Kia Oval on Thursday, where the hosts enjoyed a seven-wicket win.

The speed merchants impressed in the capital with Wood able to clock 96mph from his fourth ball before he bounced out Azam Khan and Naseem Shah with wicket deliveries.

FEELING GOOD: England's Adil Rashid -seen celebrating a wicket in Thursday's win over Pakistan at the Kia Oval - believes the defending T20 World Cup champions are well-prepared to defend their title, starting with their opening game against Scotland on Tuesday. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Archer, meanwhile, continued his comeback after a string of right elbow issues with the key scalp of Babar Azam for 36, which ultimately sparked a Pakistan collapse from 59 without loss to 157 all out after Rashid claimed 2-27.

The result was never in doubt once Jos Buttler (39) and Phil Salt (45) cracked 82 at the top of the order before Rashid’s fellow Yorkshireman, Jonny Bairstow, steered England home with 27 balls to spare after he smashed three sixes in a 16-ball innings of 28 not out.

England flew out to the Caribbean on Friday morning eager to defend the T20 crown they won in Australia in 2022, especially after a dismal bid to retain their 50-over title in last year’s World Cup in India.

“We feel confident and we’re positive,” insisted Rashid. “It is different conditions and obvious playing in a tournament there is different pressure as well, but we’re in a good place.

NICE GOING: England’s Harry Brook (right) and Jonny Bairstow celebrate winning the fourth IT20 match at The Kia Oval against Pakistan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“Hopefully we go out there, stick to our guns, stick to the positivity we have and hopefully we can go a long way.”

Another strong bowling display in south London gives Matthew Mott plenty of reasons to be optimistic with Sam Curran, player of the 2022 World Cup, not required in either victories over Pakistan.

Reece Topley missed out at the Kia Oval, after he claimed a three-fer in Birmingham, but Wood and Archer caught the eye before Rashid, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone did damage in the middle overs.

Livingstone claimed the rare feat of a double-wicket maiden in the 15th over after he dismissed the dangerous Usman Khan for 38 and Shaheen Afridi for a two-ball duck.

Azam Khan claimed the worst duck of the night after his painful innings of five deliveries was ended when a Wood bouncer flicked off his glove and thudded into his shoulder before Buttler took a simple catch.

Rashid added: “It was a bit wet, the ball was flying through and seeing Jof and Woody, when you watch them bowl it is exciting.

“Seeing the ball zip off the pitch, the keeper taking it really high and it’s exciting to have two quality, world-class bowlers in our squad.

“As a unit I thought we bowled exceptionally well. I know they got off to a great start, but that’s T20 cricket. It happens a lot.

“The first powerplay they might go for 50 or 60, but in the middle and the end, we came back well with spin and the seamers came back very well as well.”

Brad Wheal, meanwhile, feels Scotland can draw inspiration from their famous ODI victory over England six years ago ahead of the showdown in Barbados.

But with several players from both sides who featured in Scotland’s six-run win likely to be involved at Bridgetown’s Kensington Oval in their Group B opener, Wheal is sure his nation will not be overawed.

“If anything that just proves to the guys that played in that game, and the ones that didn’t, that going into this fixture, we’re no laughing matter,” said the Hampshire seamer.