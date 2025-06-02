JOE ROOT proved he still has the “burning desire” after chalking off another milestone in his remarkable career to steer England to a one-day series victory over the West Indies.

England’s pursuit of 309 appeared doomed after lurching to two for two and 133-5 at Cardiff but Yorkshire’s Root showed his enduring class with an ODI-best 166 not out off 139 balls to seal a three-wicket win.

In helping England move into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Metro Bank series, Sheffield-born Root became his country’s most prolific run-scorer, overhauling former captain Eoin Morgan’s tally of 6,957.

“It’s a sign you’re getting old, having played as many games as that,” the 34-year-old said with a smile after becoming the first Englishman to go past 7,000 ODI runs.

EASY DOES IT: Joe Root batting plays through mid-wicket during his match-winning innings against the West Indies at Sophia Gardens. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Root, who is also England’s record Test run-scorer and the top-ranked batter in that format, insisted he is nowhere near winding down and is as hungry as he ever was to add to his achievements.

“I want to give as much as I can for England for as long as I can,” he said. “I’ve still got a lot to give and a lot more runs in there and hopefully, an innings like that shows that.

“Until that desire, that want to get better every day, want to add to the group and want to be not out at the end of a chase like that, when that’s not a burning desire any more, it will be time to stop.

“It doesn’t feel like that’s anywhere near the case at the moment and I’ll keep just trying to do my part in helping us win games and series down the line.”

MASTERCLASS: England's Joe Root celebrates hitting the winning run to seal an ODI series win against West Indies at Sophia Gardens Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Harry Brook has guided England to a first ODI series triumph since September 2023 after replacing Jos Buttler, who rarely had a full-strength squad to choose from when he led the white-ball sides.

Root played just 19 ODIs between England’s triumphant 2019 World Cup and the forgettable 2023 defence as priority was given to the Test side but he wants to be at the vanguard of rebuilding the 50-over team.

“I’ve played a huge amount of cricket with Jos and almost felt guilty that I wasn’t able to be there for him throughout a lot of his tenure,” Root said.

“Now that there’s more chances and more opportunities to play ODI cricket, I want to be involved in that. I want to play as much as I can for England. If I’m going to make the team better, then absolutely.”

CRUCIAL PARTNERSHIP: England's Joe Root (left) and Harry Brook put together a vital 85-run third-wicket partnership against the West Indies at Sophia Gardens. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

England had a ragged display in the field with four dropped catches – with Root shelling one – and two missed run-outs as Keacy Carty’s 103 underpinned the Windies’ total of 308 all out after 47.4 overs.

But having been 170 for two after 30 overs, the tourists faded as Adil Rashid took four wickets and Saqib Mahmood three and Root believes Brook’s tactical acumen with field placings and game management came to the fore at a blustery Sophia Gardens.

While claiming his fellow Yorkshireman is “an idiot” off the field, Root, who helped England reel in the total with seven balls to spare, hailed Brook’s cricketing smarts.

“As much as he’s an idiot away from cricket – and I can say that because I’ve known him forever – he’s very cricket intelligent,” Root added. “He understands the game exceptionally well.