11 free agents who may interest Bradford City including former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC men

Bradford City’s 2022/23 season ended in heartbreak but their focus must now be on the campaign ahead.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:33 BST

The Bantams missed out on promotion to League One but a club of their stature will be expected to be competing near the top of League Two once again. In order to ensure they are in the mix, new additions may be required.

Even the wealthiest clubs do not turn their noses up at a bargain and below are 11 players available on the free agent market who may interest Bradford.

He fell out of favour at Barnsley but still has a lot to offer at 23.

1. Clarke Oduor

He fell out of favour at Barnsley but still has a lot to offer at 23. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The former Leeds United loanee made 22 appearances in League One last season for Burton Albion.

2. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

The former Leeds United loanee made 22 appearances in League One last season for Burton Albion. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The forward's stock has fallen since he was being linked with Championship clubs but he is undeniably talented.

3. Luke Jephcott

The forward's stock has fallen since he was being linked with Championship clubs but he is undeniably talented. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Brown is a left-back with League One and Championship experience.

4. Jaden Brown

Brown is a left-back with League One and Championship experience. Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

