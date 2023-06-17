11 potential loan targets for Middlesbrough including Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton and Newcastle United stars
Middlesbrough utilised the loan market in order to fuel their Championship promotion push last season.
The club made six temporary additions over the course of the campaign – Ryan Giles, Zack Steffen, Alex Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey.
All played their part as Michael Carrick’s men secured a play-off spot before the season ended in heartbreak with a semi-final defeat to Coventry City. Middlesbrough will be keen to get over the finish line next season and may once again bolster their ranks with loan signings.
Here are 11 players Middlesbrough could potentially target in the loan market.
Page 1 of 3