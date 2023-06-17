All Sections
11 potential loan targets for Middlesbrough including Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton and Newcastle United stars

Middlesbrough utilised the loan market in order to fuel their Championship promotion push last season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

The club made six temporary additions over the course of the campaign – Ryan Giles, Zack Steffen, Alex Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey.

All played their part as Michael Carrick’s men secured a play-off spot before the season ended in heartbreak with a semi-final defeat to Coventry City. Middlesbrough will be keen to get over the finish line next season and may once again bolster their ranks with loan signings.

Here are 11 players Middlesbrough could potentially target in the loan market.

The Crystal Palace prodigy lit up League One during his loan spell at Charlton Athletic.

1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The Crystal Palace prodigy lit up League One during his loan spell at Charlton Athletic. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

A force to be reckoned with at Sunderland last season, the Manchester United man would be a coup for any Championship club.

2. Amad Diallo

A force to be reckoned with at Sunderland last season, the Manchester United man would be a coup for any Championship club. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Now 20 and with a Premier League debut under his belt, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could be ready for a Championship loan move.

3. Matthew Craig

Now 20 and with a Premier League debut under his belt, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could be ready for a Championship loan move. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Bournemouth midfielder has two Championship promotions on his CV.

4. Emiliano Marcondes

The Bournemouth midfielder has two Championship promotions on his CV. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

