14 free agents available to Leeds United including ex-Manchester United, QPR, Everton and Chelsea men

Leeds United’s squad has changed quite drastically since the beginning of the season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 15:16 BST

Whites boss Daniel Farke started the campaign with a threadbare squad, resorting to naming two goalkeepers on the bench more than once.

However, a flurry of activity in the transfer window left the squad looking considerably healthier by the time the summer window ended.

The impact of this has been significant – Leeds currently look like a side capable of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Clubs cannot afford to get comfortable though, as injuries and clubs seeking your star players can pounce.

If Leeds do indeed have their squad depleted again, the free agent market may prove useful.

There is a lot of experience and talent available to snap up for free, including players with Premier League experience and international caps.

Here are 14 free agents available to Leeds should disaster strike in the near future.

Last club: Everton

1. Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Last club: Everton Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Last club: Luton Town

2. Luke Freeman

Last club: Luton Town Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Last club: Borussia Dortmund

3. Nico Schulz

Last club: Borussia Dortmund Photo: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Last club: Nottingham Forest

4. Andre Ayew

Last club: Nottingham Forest Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

