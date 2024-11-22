Rotherham boss Steve Evans has publicly declared his desire for additions, while Barnsley and Huddersfield may wish to recruit to strengthen their promotion pushes.

However, they would not necessarily need to stump up transfer fees to add to their squads. The free agent market can prove incredibly useful and even months into the season, is littered with talent and experience.

Free agent additions do not always pay off but there are various examples over the years of clubs being significantly bolstered by bargain signings. If they do not work out, the risk is relatively low due to the absence of a transfer fee.

Here are 17 free agents currently available on the market who League One clubs could turn to.

1 . Adam Reach The former Sheffield Wednesday winger was released by West Bromwich Albion in the summer. He recently had a stint training with Swansea City but did not land a contract. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Michael Hector A senior Jamaica international, the experienced defender left Charlton Athletic earlier this year. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

3 . Ciaran Clark Stoke City confirmed the departure of the vastly-experienced defender in the summer. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images