17 free agents available to Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and other League One clubs

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:24 GMT
Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are among the League One clubs who may look to invest in the January transfer window.

Rotherham boss Steve Evans has publicly declared his desire for additions, while Barnsley and Huddersfield may wish to recruit to strengthen their promotion pushes.

However, they would not necessarily need to stump up transfer fees to add to their squads. The free agent market can prove incredibly useful and even months into the season, is littered with talent and experience.

Free agent additions do not always pay off but there are various examples over the years of clubs being significantly bolstered by bargain signings. If they do not work out, the risk is relatively low due to the absence of a transfer fee.

Here are 17 free agents currently available on the market who League One clubs could turn to.

1. Adam Reach

The former Sheffield Wednesday winger was released by West Bromwich Albion in the summer. He recently had a stint training with Swansea City but did not land a contract. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2. Michael Hector

A senior Jamaica international, the experienced defender left Charlton Athletic earlier this year. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

3. Ciaran Clark

Stoke City confirmed the departure of the vastly-experienced defender in the summer. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

4. Kane Vincent-Young

The defender counts Ipswich Town among his former clubs and left Wycombe Wanderers in the summer. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

