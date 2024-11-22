Former Sheffield United, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest man once signed for £5m still a free agent
A creative player capable of impressing on the wing or as a ‘number 10’, Freeman was among the Championship’s most revered talents.
He had been a key figure for QPR, having previously starred for Stevenage and Bristol City after being cast aside by Arsenal.
Much was expected of Freeman at Bramall Lane, especially considering he was a club-record signing for the Blades at that time.
He never quite got going in South Yorkshire, managing just 24 appearances in Sheffield United colours. Loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Millwall failed to revive his Blades career and a permanent switch to Luton Town in 2022 did not come as a surprise.
Luton used Freeman sparingly and after releasing him in the summer of 2023, the experienced operator had a stint on the free agent market.
It came to an end earlier this year, when he made a surprise move to non-league outfit Barnet.
After ending the 2023/24 season in the fifth tier with the Bees, it was confirmed he was in talks with the club about extending his stay.
However, when the current campaign kicked off, Freeman was a free agent. Months into the season, the 32-year-old is still available to pick up on a free transfer.
His stock may have fallen in recent years but Freeman boasts impressive pedigree - and it would not be a surprise to see a club table terms in the near future.
