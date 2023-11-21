Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town have struggled in the Championship this term.

The Owls sit rock bottom of the second tier and are joined in the bottom three by their South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.

Huddersfield have not hit the ground running under new boss Darren Moore and are hovering precariously above the relegation zone.

As struggles continue, the temptation to ring changes often grows stronger.

There is still over a month to go until the January transfer window opens, but many clubs will be already plotting moves.

However, players are often available at bloated prices midway through the season.

As a result, struggling clubs may find the free agent market rather appealing.

There is a vast array of talent available to snap up for free, with Championship promotion winners among those looking for a fresh opportunity in the game.

Here are 17 free agents Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Huddersfield may wish to target.

2 . Josh Onomah Last club: Preston North End