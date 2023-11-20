All Sections
21 free agents Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town could sign - gallery

None of League Two’s three Yorkshire clubs, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town, currently sit in the top half of the table.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT

Before the campaign commenced, many would have predicted Harrogate to be the lowest-ranked side of the three.

However, it is the Sulphurites who are positioned best as November approaches its end.

Simon Weaver’s side occupy 14th place, above 18th-placed Doncaster and 19th-placed Bradford.

The Bantams have come in for particularly strong criticism, fuelled by the expectation of another promotion tilt.

Mark Hughes paid the price for a poor start to the season with his job but form is yet to pick up under new boss Graham Alexander.

The free agent market may already be proving tempting to the Yorkshire trio, as they look to improve their standing in the fourth tier.

There is a vast array of talent available to snap up, with League Two promotion winners among those without clubs.

Here are 21 free agents Bradford, Doncaster and Harrogate could potentially target.

Last club: Wigan Athletic

1. Gwion Edwards

Last club: Wigan Athletic Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Last club: Oxford United

2. Djavan Anderson

Last club: Oxford United Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Last club: Wigan Athletic

3. Steven Caulker

Last club: Wigan Athletic Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Last club: Northampton Town

4. Josh Harrop

Last club: Northampton Town Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

