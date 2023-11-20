None of League Two’s three Yorkshire clubs, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town, currently sit in the top half of the table.

Before the campaign commenced, many would have predicted Harrogate to be the lowest-ranked side of the three.

However, it is the Sulphurites who are positioned best as November approaches its end.

The Bantams have come in for particularly strong criticism, fuelled by the expectation of another promotion tilt.

Mark Hughes paid the price for a poor start to the season with his job but form is yet to pick up under new boss Graham Alexander.

The free agent market may already be proving tempting to the Yorkshire trio, as they look to improve their standing in the fourth tier.

There is a vast array of talent available to snap up, with League Two promotion winners among those without clubs.

Here are 21 free agents Bradford, Doncaster and Harrogate could potentially target.