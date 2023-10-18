All Sections
17 free agents available to Sheffield Wednesday including ex-Stoke City, QPR, Leicester City and Watford men

A new era is being ushered in at Sheffield Wednesday.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:16 BST

Danny Rohl has been unveiled as the new Owls manager following the decision to relieve Xisco Munoz of his duties.

When new managers arrive, new ideas often follow and squad reshapes are regularly desired.

Eyes may already be on the January transfer window at Hillsborough, especially considering Wednesday sit bottom of the Championship.

However, if Rohl does not have a war chest at his disposal, the free agent market may prove tempting over the coming months.

Here are 17 free agents currently available to Sheffield Wednesday.

