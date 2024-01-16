There are plenty of free agents available to EFL clubs such as Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

The January transfer window is open and in full swing, with deals being struck across the pyramid. Despite the quantity of signings being made during it, the January window is a tricky one to navigate.

Players are often available at bloated prices, with many clubs unwilling to trim their squad without the compensation of a healthy cash injection. It is this fact that makes snapping up free agents appealing to many.

Clubs can amend their registered player lists following the capture of January signings, meaning free agents can quickly become part of the action.