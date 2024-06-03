A new head coach is at the helm in Darrell Clarke and he has inherited a squad with some significant gaps. Not only did Barnsley’s play-off defeat to Bolton Wanderers end their season, it brought the curtain down on an era.

Five senior players, including long-serving defender Jordan Williams and chief marksman Devante Cole, are seeking pastures new. The last two campaigns have ended in play-off heartbreak and fans will be hoping to avoid another gut punch in May 2025.

Shrewd summer business will be key if Barnsley are to enjoy success next season. The club’s budget, however, is not bottomless and the Reds will need to move intelligently in the market.

Free agents may prove tempting to recruit, particularly because they do not command a transfer fee. Retained lists have been published across the board over the last month and Barnsley could potentially pounce.