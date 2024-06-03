17 free agents Barnsley could target including ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Stoke City and Luton Town men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 16:31 BST
Barnsley face a rebuild this summer following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

A new head coach is at the helm in Darrell Clarke and he has inherited a squad with some significant gaps. Not only did Barnsley’s play-off defeat to Bolton Wanderers end their season, it brought the curtain down on an era.

Five senior players, including long-serving defender Jordan Williams and chief marksman Devante Cole, are seeking pastures new. The last two campaigns have ended in play-off heartbreak and fans will be hoping to avoid another gut punch in May 2025.

Shrewd summer business will be key if Barnsley are to enjoy success next season. The club’s budget, however, is not bottomless and the Reds will need to move intelligently in the market.

Free agents may prove tempting to recruit, particularly because they do not command a transfer fee. Retained lists have been published across the board over the last month and Barnsley could potentially pounce.

Here are 17 free agents the Reds could potentially target this summer.

Last club: Sheffield Wednesday

1. George Byers

Last club: Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Last club: Derby County

2. Conor Hourihane

Last club: Derby County Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Last club: Birmingham City

3. Marc Roberts

Last club: Birmingham City Photo: Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Last club: Stoke City

4. Tyrese Campbell

Last club: Stoke City Photo: Gary Oakley/Getty Images

