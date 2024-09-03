17 free agents Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Chesterfield, Notts County and more could sign

The summer transfer window may have closed but League Two clubs such as Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers can still recruit.

Despite the vast number of deals struck over the summer period, there are still players left looking for a club when the deadline arrives. While this may be frustrating for those who are unattached, it ensures there are post-deadline recruitment opportunities for clubs.

Gems can be found on the free agent market, which boasts plenty of talent and experience. In recent years, a number of clubs have signed players after the window who have gone on to become key figures in successful campaigns.

From up-and-coming prospects to seasoned veterans, there is a plethora of options available to clubs in the fourth tier. The free agent market can prove particularly useful for clubs not flush with cash, of which there are many in the EFL’s lowest tier.

Here are 17 free agents who could potentially attract interest from League Two clubs.

Last club: Rotherham United | Position: Centre-back

1. Tyler Blackett

Last club: Rotherham United | Position: Centre-back Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Last club: Bolton Wanderers | Position: Left-back

2. Declan John

Last club: Bolton Wanderers | Position: Left-back Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Last club: Northampton Town | Position: Centre-back

3. Liam Moore

Last club: Northampton Town | Position: Centre-back Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Last club: Port Vale | Position: Goalkeeper

4. Jayson Leutwiler

Last club: Port Vale | Position: Goalkeeper Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

