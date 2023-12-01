Fans of high-flying clubs, like Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City, rarely need to ponder potential new signings.

When things are going swimmingly on the pitch, there is no need to clamour for new additions as supporters can simply enjoy what is unfolding in front of them. However, promotion pushes are often helped by new arrivals during the season.

Prices are bloated during the January transfer window as clubs dig their heels in and look to make up for the loss of an asset with a healthy cash injection. This makes the free agent market rather appealing when clubs decide to bolster their ranks.

There is a vast array of talent available to snap up for free and those enjoying life in the Championship may even be tempted by some of the options.

From established internationals to those yet to enter their peak years, here are 17 free agents the likes of Leeds, Hull and Middlesbrough could recruit.

4 . Joachim Van Damme Last club: Standard Liege