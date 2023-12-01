All Sections
Fans of high-flying clubs, like Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City, rarely need to ponder potential new signings.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:55 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:56 GMT

When things are going swimmingly on the pitch, there is no need to clamour for new additions as supporters can simply enjoy what is unfolding in front of them. However, promotion pushes are often helped by new arrivals during the season.

Prices are bloated during the January transfer window as clubs dig their heels in and look to make up for the loss of an asset with a healthy cash injection. This makes the free agent market rather appealing when clubs decide to bolster their ranks.

There is a vast array of talent available to snap up for free and those enjoying life in the Championship may even be tempted by some of the options.

From established internationals to those yet to enter their peak years, here are 17 free agents the likes of Leeds, Hull and Middlesbrough could recruit.

Last club: Luton Town

1. Luke Freeman

Last club: Luton Town Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Last club: Aris

2. Peter Etebo

Last club: Aris Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Last club: Leicester City

3. Ryan Bertrand

Last club: Leicester City Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Last club: Standard Liege

4. Joachim Van Damme

Last club: Standard Liege Photo: DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

