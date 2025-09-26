33 free agents still available including ex-Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Arsenal & Huddersfield Town men

By Tom Coates

Published 26th Sep 2025, 16:25 BST

Former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town men are among the players still available as free agents.

The summer transfer window is a distant memory, with October fast-approaching and the 2025/26 season in full swing.

However, particularly in modern football, transfer talk never fully goes away. In the immediate aftermath of the summer, fans scour the free agent market to look over potential post-window additions.

As the season progresses, eyes soon turn to the upcoming winter transfer window and the deals that could potentially be done.

It is not easy to do business midway through the campaign, mostly because fees are inflated. Clubs are reluctant to part with players, as there is always the threat of injuries and suspensions thinning your squad in the final months.

The free agent, market, therefore could prove tempting to clubs in the coming months. While it is not ideal to sign a player who has been out of action, they can prove to be shrewd additions if given time to get up to speed and with the programme.

Here are 33 players - including plenty of familiar faces - still available on the free agent market.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder is available after departing Turkish giants Besiktas.

1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder is available after departing Turkish giants Besiktas. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

The midfielder has been working on his injury rehabilitation at Brentford but his contract at the club has expired.

2. Josh Dasilva

The midfielder has been working on his injury rehabilitation at Brentford but his contract at the club has expired. | Getty Images

A flying winger who can also operate at full-back, the 34-year-old is among the many players to have left Sheffield Wednesday this year.

3. Marvin Johnson

A flying winger who can also operate at full-back, the 34-year-old is among the many players to have left Sheffield Wednesday this year. | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

The experienced marksman is unattached after leaving Leeds United - but is reportedly close to joining Getafe.

4. Patrick Bamford

The experienced marksman is unattached after leaving Leeds United - but is reportedly close to joining Getafe. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

