77-goal former Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Watford marksman still a free agent after February exit
In July 2017, reports indicated Boro had paid £15m to prise the frontman from Nottingham Forest. He had enjoyed a prolific spell at the City Ground, registering 30 goals in 69 appearances.
His exploits continued for a period at the Riverside, although they could not fire Middlesbrough back into the Premier League.
Considering the high-profile nature of his arrival, Assombalonga’s Middlesbrough exit in 2021 was relatively low-key.
He was not offered a new deal at the Riverside and by April, was not even training under then-Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.
The veteran manager said: “We’ve told them that they [Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher] won’t be involved again now.
“They won’t play and they won’t train with us. I just felt it was the right time. It’s difficult for players as well - it’s not their fault altogether.”
18 months in Turkey with Adana Demirspor followed, before he sealed a return to England in January 2023.
A move back to Watford, the club who gave Assombalonga his first professional contract in the game, was completed in the dying embers of the winter window.
Hornets fans hoping to see the Assombalonga of old were left disappointed, as he managed just two league goals before injury curtailed his campaign.
He sought pastures new back in Turkey with Antalyaspor, later joining Amedspor. His exit, by mutual consent, was confirmed by Amedspor last month.
In a brief statement issued via social media, the club said: “We have parted ways with our professional football player Britt Assombalonga by mutual consent. We thank him for his efforts and wish him success in her career.”
At 32, the former Peterborough United man arguably has plenty more to give before he reaches retirement.
Assombalonga has 77 Championship goals on his CV - a tally that is tough to dismiss. He is now available to be snapped up as a free agent and may just prove to be a tempting option for a club before the end of the season.
