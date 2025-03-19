Crystal Palace 'plotting' move to sign Middlesbrough star also eyed by Manchester United

Crystal Palace are plotting a move to prise Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough, according to a report.

The 22-year-old is widely considered to be among the EFL’s most exciting prospects and has become a crucial cog in Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough machine.

He has been ever-present in the heart of the Championship side’s midfield, fuelling talk of interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Portuguese giants Porto were credited with interest in Hackney in the winter window, with reports suggesting they had bids rejected.

Hayden Hackney has become an indispensable figure in Middlesbrough's midfield. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

According to Football Insider, the England under-21 international is of interest to Palace.

The Eagles, who recently lost their sporting director Dougie Freedman to an overseas role, are said to have been scouting Hackney on a regular basis.

Middlesbrough are thought to be reluctant to lose Hackney, who first joined the club at under-10 level.

However, Premier League interest may prove tough to fend off if Middlesbrough miss out on promotion.

Hayden Hackney represents England at under-21 level. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Carrick’s men currently sit eighth in the Championship table, three points adrift of sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Speaking about Hackney in October, as reported by the Northern Echo, Carrick said: "You couldn’t ask for much more from Hayden .

“He’s grounded, he’s humble, he’s down to earth and loves to learn. He loves the place and he loves the club as well.

"To have that, added with the talent he has got, it’s the perfect scenario. I think it just shows his consistency really, over a long period of time. It’s not easy when you’re a younger player, but he’s certainly done that."

