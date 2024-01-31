Aberdeen 'weighing up' move for ex-Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United boss
The managerial veteran has been away from the dugout since leaving Huddersfield earlier on in the season. He has featured among the bookies favourites for various posts but has yet to step back into football.
However, he could soon be back on the touchline as Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are reportedly considering him as Barry Robson’s successor. Robson was axed alongside his assistant Steve Agnew with Aberdeen sat eighth in the Scottish top flight.
A move to Scotland would represent a new challenge for Warnock, who has never managed north of the border.
According to the Press & Journal, Aberdeen’s hierarchy may have already sounded out Warnock about the possibility of a deal until running until the end of the season.
The report claims a more formal approach looks likely to be made following the confirmation of Robson’s exit.
Warnock has previously detailed his preference for a short-term gig, although did lay out his preference for a promotion push over a firefight. The lure of a top flight challenge, however, could prove tempting for the 75-year-old.