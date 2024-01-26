Former Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United boss among favourites for Charlton Athletic job
The veteran has been away from the dugout since leaving Huddersfield in September, despite having steered the Terriers to Championship safety in the previous campaign. Although he is yet to return to management, he has laid out his preferred terms for a comeback.
Charlton are currently on the lookout for a new head coach having recently parted ways with Michael Appleton. Former Middlesbrough defender Curtis Fleming is in post as the interim head coach, assisted by ex-Leeds captain Jason Pearce.
Warnock has been priced at 4/1 to succeed Appleton by BetVictor, meaning only Nathan Jones and Nigel Pearson sit above him in the list of favourites.
Although Warnock favours a short-term gig taken on at a relatively late stage of the season, Charlton’s predicament could potentially prove off-putting. The Addicks are stranded in 16th place in the League One table, four points above the relegation zone.
The 75-year-old has previously detailed his preference for a promotion push over a relegation battle.
Charlton, have, however invested in their squad since the beginning of the January transfer window. Among those to have joined the Addicks are midfielders Tyreeq Bakinson and Conor Coventry.