The 55-year-old is currently in temporary charge of the club, having been promoted to the role of caretaker manager in the wake of John Coleman’s dismissal. He had previously been part of Coleman’s team as a first-team coach.

Doolan may only be in temporary charge but he has been installed as the BetVictor favourite to take the reins permanently at ¼. If he did land the job, it would mark his first appointment as a permanent number one.

Former Rotherham United coach John Doolan worked alongside John Coleman at Accrington Stanley. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

He is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having previously served as Alan Stubbs’ assistant at Rotherham. He also worked with Stubbs at Hibernian and was part of Uwe Rosler’s team at Wigan Athletic.

Sitting behind Doolan in the favourites list at 8/1 is former Bradford City boss Derek Adams. The 48-year-old is back on the market having stepped down as manager of Ross County last month.

He has two League Two promotions on his CV having led both Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe into the third tier. He could not emulate the feat with the Bantams, who he led for eight months between June 2021 and February 2022.