Former Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has suffered another serious injury in the latest disruption to his time at AFC Bournemouth.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adams was among Leeds’ better performers as they suffered relegation to the Championship in a dismal 2022/23 campaign. He sought pastures new following the end of the season, returning to the Premier League with a move to Bournemouth.

However, injury hampered him last term and he managed just four outings for the Cherries. Despite struggling for fitness throughout the season, Adams linked up with the USA for international duties at the Copa America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now aggravated a back problem and faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines. As reported by the BBC, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola explained: “He finished the season with an injury in his back. “He wanted to play Copa America because it was very important for him, but he had restrictions and was still in pain, so two days after they were knocked out, he had surgery.

Tyler Adams left Leeds United for AFC Bournemouth last year. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“He is out for some time. It is difficult to say how long but he won’t be fit for the start of the season. But September? October? I don’t know.”

When questioned on why Bournemouth did not prevent Adams heading to the Copa America, Iraola said: “It was not our choice. It is a decision for the nations, who are allowed to select players, and he wanted to play thinking the injury would get better but he felt it was getting worse.”