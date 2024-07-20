AFC Bournemouth dealt blow as former Leeds United star faces another spell out injured
Adams was among Leeds’ better performers as they suffered relegation to the Championship in a dismal 2022/23 campaign. He sought pastures new following the end of the season, returning to the Premier League with a move to Bournemouth.
However, injury hampered him last term and he managed just four outings for the Cherries. Despite struggling for fitness throughout the season, Adams linked up with the USA for international duties at the Copa America.
He has now aggravated a back problem and faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines. As reported by the BBC, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola explained: “He finished the season with an injury in his back. “He wanted to play Copa America because it was very important for him, but he had restrictions and was still in pain, so two days after they were knocked out, he had surgery.
“He is out for some time. It is difficult to say how long but he won’t be fit for the start of the season. But September? October? I don’t know.”
When questioned on why Bournemouth did not prevent Adams heading to the Copa America, Iraola said: “It was not our choice. It is a decision for the nations, who are allowed to select players, and he wanted to play thinking the injury would get better but he felt it was getting worse.”
Adams was one of many players who departed Elland Road in the aftermath of relegation. He was followed to the Vitality Stadium by winger Luis Sinisterra, who joined the Cherries on loan before his deal was made permanent.
