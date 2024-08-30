AFC Bournemouth have loaned former Sheffield United prodigy Daniel Jebbison to Watford.

Jebbison was considered among Sheffield United’s most exciting prospects but sought pastures new at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He stepped back up to the Premier League, signing for AFC Bournemouth to bring an end to months of speculation regarding his future.

However, talk of movement for the England youth international only quietened briefly, as reports of a potential loan move emerged. Leeds United were among those linked but Watford have managed to secure his services on a temporary basis.

Jebbison told Watford’s website: "I am very excited, and I just can’t wait to really show how I can help the team.

"I am a sponge right now, I want to soak up everything and learn as much as possible, and be a better player on and off the pitch. I want to score some goals and contribute to the team.

"There is a good structure here with good people, and good things that you don’t see behind the scenes. The gaffer is very ambitious in his goals, he is very clear in his mind what he wants, and we share the same values.

"I spoke to him early this morning, he has been here since I don’t know what time in the morning, that shows he has time for his job and he loves it - he is a good man."