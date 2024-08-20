AFC Bournemouth are reportedly set to allow former Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison to leave the club on loan.

Jebbison sought pastures new last month, sealing a move to the Vitality Stadium and penning a four-year deal. His contract at Bramall Lane was up but reports indicated a compensation fee had been agreed.

Before he stepped back up to the Premier League, Jebbison had been reported to be a target for Leeds United. He was again linked with the Whites after joining Bournemouth, with Leeds said to be keen on a loan deal.

According to The Athletic, Jebbison will be allowed to leave the Cherries on loan before the summer window slams shut. Championship clubs are thought to be waiting in the wings to sign Jebbison, although he may be on the move later rather than sooner.

Daniel Jebbison joined AFC Bournemouth from Sheffield United last month. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He was given his competitive debut for Bournemouth at the weekend, stepping off the bench in the club’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

If Leeds do indeed pursue a deal for Jebbison, the reportedly high level of interest may prove to be an obstacle. Last month, Sunderland were reported to be an interested party.

However, the Whites have had their coffers boosted by recent sales of key figures and could potentially table attractive offers for targets in the late stages of the window.

Jebbison, who turned 21 last week, showed plenty of promise during his time at Sheffield United. He has been capped by England at youth level, although saw his 2023/24 season derailed by a blood clot.