Leeds United and Sunderland 'battling' for AFC Bournemouth prospect after Sheffield United decision
Sheffield United were keen to retain Jebbison, who was well thought of at Bramall Lane. He had missed almost the entirety of the 2023/24 season due to a blood clot but made his return on the final day of the campaign.
Determination on the side of the Blades to keep him was well-documented but Jebbison opted to depart upon the expiry of his contract. He then joined AFC Bournemouth, with reports suggesting a £1.5m deal was agreed with Sheffield United as compensation.
Leeds had been linked with the 21-year-old before his move to the Vitality Stadium and many assumed the switch had killed any Whites interest. However, HITC have claimed Leeds are keen on drafting Jebbison in on loan.
While Leeds are said to be in the running, it is Sunderland who are said to be showing the strongest interest. The Black Cats are thought to be keen on Jebbison leading their frontline next season.
Other Championship clubs are also said to be interested in recruiting the forward, who has collected caps for England at youth level.
After putting pen to paper at Bournemouth, Jebbison told the club’s website: "I knew that Bournemouth had a good environment and that the people have good morals and values.
"They are traits that I really like and I could see myself playing here after doing my own research. I like working with good people, so that is why I picked you.”
He left Bramall Lane having made 35 appearances for Sheffield United and registered three goals.
