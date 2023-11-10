Injury issues are easing at Doncaster Rovers – but frustration persists for forward George Miller.

Grant McCann’s squad has been ravaged by injuries this season, with the absentee list having spent a lot of time in double figures.

Names are slowly but surely dropping off the injury list but Miller remains troubled by a knee problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of the trip to AFC Wimbledon, McCann explained: “George [Miller] is a difficult one. [The] knee’s still not 100 per cent.

Doncaster Rovers forward George Millers remains sidelined by injury. Image: Tony Johnson

"We’re working with George, the physio’s working with George, to try and get to the bottom of this issue.

"The swelling keeps coming in his knee every time he does something, which is really frustrating for us and for George."

Fortunately for McCann, there have been positives updates elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midweek EFL Trophy meeting with Burton Albion allowed for various key players to build match fitness and others are nearing a return to action.

McCann said: “Jack Senior’s obviously come back as well, he’s played a couple of games now.

"[Richard] Woody’s come through the game fine, James Maxwell’s come through the game fine, Kyle Hurst has got another 75 minutes into his legs. Ben Close is good, Joe Ironside’s good.

“Adam Long [is] coming along nicely as well, again he had a shoulder operation so he’s probably not too far away either.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Sterry and Tommy Rowe are also making progress as they work towards a return.

Returning figures bring about a welcome dilemma for McCann, with competition for places hotting up once again.

He said: “It keeps the competition healthy. It gives us more of a change from the substitutes bench if we need to change anything.”

There is, however, some uncertainty regarding goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.