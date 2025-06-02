It looked as if Sheffield United were heading back to the Premier League, but Sunderland shattered the hearts of the Blades in the play-off final at Wembley.

Down at the other end, Hull appeared to be en route to League One before they steered to safety on the final day of the regular campaign.

Their late escape, however, was not enough to keep Ruben Selles in a job at the MKM Stadium.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, missed out on the play-offs yet again as scrutiny on Michael Carrick intensified.

He looks set to lead Boro into the 2025/26 campaign but will be under pressure to deliver results this time around.

Sheffield Wednesday avoided being sucked into a relegation battle, but their brief flirtation with the play-offs proved to be just that in the end.

The Owls now look set for a summer of upheaval, with Danny Rohl widely expected to move on to pastures new this summer.

Joining the Championship are Birmingham City, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic from League One, as well as Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town from the Premier League.

The latter trio will have parachute payments to help strengthen their promotion chances, but Birmingham and Wrexham both have strong financial backings.

It looks set to be another eventful season in the second tier and ChatGPT has been asked to predict how the final table will look - here is what it came up with.

