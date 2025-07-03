All three were hoping for promotion last term, but fell short in different ways. Sheffield United came the closest, reaching the play-off final before losing to Sunderland.

Middlesbrough flirted with the top six but fell into mid-table, while Hull found themselves battling at the wrong end of the table altogether.

Hull’s survival fight went down to the wire and it was not until a final day draw at Portsmouth was secured that the Tigers were clear of danger.

Sheffield Wednesday had their own flirt with the play-offs but hopes for the 2025/26 campaign are hardly high.

The Owls have been engulfed by off-field turbulence, with issues relating to the payment of staff and players wreaking havoc.

Danny Rohl appears to have one foot out of the door as manager and Wednesday do not even have any senior friendlies in the calendar.

Next season’s edition of the Championship looks set to be another thrilling one, with ambitious clubs galore.

Birmingham City and Wrexham are delivering statements of intent in the transfer window after clinching promotion from League One alongside Charlton Athletic.

Coming down from the Premier League are Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town, three clubs who will be keen to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

Predictions are tough to make at such an early stage of the summer, but AceOdds have turned to an AI data model to simulate the season and form a predicted final table.

Here is what it came up with.