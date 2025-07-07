There will be some tasty Yorkshire derby match-ups in the third tier, with the Bantams and Rovers having clinched promotion from League Two.

Both are ambitious clubs looking to continue on an upwards trajectory and Doncaster boss Grant McCann has even spoke of a promotion tilt.

Last week, he said: "We're aiming for the stars again - we want to get promoted. We want to go again and try and have a real push at the title.

“People might laugh at that but what's the point in going into this division if we're not going to aim for something?

“We feel we've got a young and energetic group with pace about it and real experience as well, so we'll have another go. If we don't quite get there then maybe we'll end up with the play-offs or whatever. But first and foremost there'll be a real push at being the best team in the division."

Barnsley, Huddersfield and Rotherham, meanwhile, need to bounce back after turbulent 2024/25 campaigns.

All three sacked the managers they started the season with and are under pressure to serve up something better when league action returns.

With pre-season preparations underway, AceOdds have asked AI to predict how the upcoming season will play out.

Here is the predicted table it came up with.