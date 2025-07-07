AI predicts League One table with Barnsley FC & Rotherham United twists and Huddersfield Town & Bradford City verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Jul 2025

Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United will be joined in League One by Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers next term.

There will be some tasty Yorkshire derby match-ups in the third tier, with the Bantams and Rovers having clinched promotion from League Two.

Both are ambitious clubs looking to continue on an upwards trajectory and Doncaster boss Grant McCann has even spoke of a promotion tilt.

Last week, he said: "We're aiming for the stars again - we want to get promoted. We want to go again and try and have a real push at the title.

“People might laugh at that but what's the point in going into this division if we're not going to aim for something?

“We feel we've got a young and energetic group with pace about it and real experience as well, so we'll have another go. If we don't quite get there then maybe we'll end up with the play-offs or whatever. But first and foremost there'll be a real push at being the best team in the division."

Barnsley, Huddersfield and Rotherham, meanwhile, need to bounce back after turbulent 2024/25 campaigns.

All three sacked the managers they started the season with and are under pressure to serve up something better when league action returns.

With pre-season preparations underway, AceOdds have asked AI to predict how the upcoming season will play out.

Here is the predicted table it came up with.

A look at how AI thinks the 2025/26 League One season will play out.

1. AI predicts final League One table

A look at how AI thinks the 2025/26 League One season will play out. | George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points: 32

2. 24. Wycombe Wanderers

Predicted points: 32 | Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Predicted points: 34

3. 23. Rotherham United

Predicted points: 34 | George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points: 36

4. 22. Stevenage

Predicted points: 36 | Pete Norton/Getty Images

