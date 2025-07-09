England’s top flight plays host to some of Europe’s elite clubs, such as reigning champions Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The aforementioned clubs will have their sights set on the title next term, as will Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, will be keen to resurrect their reputations after poor bottom half-finishes.

An array of clubs have disrupted the status quo of late and Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will be keen to kick on again.

For the three promoted clubs, however, survival will be the aim of the game. Burnley were relegated immediately after their last promotion and will be desperate to avoid a repeat.

Leeds and Sunderland are being tipped by many to survive, with both showing ambition in the transfer market to ensure they can compete.

Both are renowned for their huge fanbases and iconic stadiums, with the potential of the clubs clear for all to see.

With pre-season preparations getting started across the division, here is how ChatGPT’s AI thinks the final Premier League table will look.

1 . AI predicts 2025/26 Premier League table Here is how AI thinks the 2025/26 Premier League season will play out.

2 . 1. Liverpool Predicted points: 77

3 . 2. Arsenal Predicted points: 75