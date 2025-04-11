Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom believes there will be an “edge” when his side take on Leeds United.

The 47-year-old had a forgettable stint in charge of the Whites in 2018, having picked up the baton from Thomas Christiansen.

He left his post at Barnsley for the job but by the summer had been jettisoned to pave the way for Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival at Elland Road.

Heckingbottom returned to the Yorkshire with Sheffield United, rebuilding his reputation by doing an admirable job at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom is set for a return to Elland Road this weekend. | David Rogers/Getty Images

He is now at the helm at Deepdale and will be making a return to Elland Road tomorrow (April 12).

As reported by the Lancashire Post, he said: “It's the best bit, the best time of year - the last half a dozen games.

“There's 100 per cent going to be an edge to it, a good atmosphere... it'll be one of the great games to play. You've got to approach it that way.”

Preston are set to face a Leeds side who have stumbled of late, but did bounce back with a midweek win at Middlesbrough.

Leeds United celebrated a midweek win at Middlesbrough. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

He said: “Leeds have started well [in games] that's what I would say,. Most of the games, [they score] an early goal.

“So, we've got to be good for the 90 odd minutes but certainly, they look to start fast. They play forwards, they make a lot of forward runs early on, try and get the crowd up, get the tempo up and, yeah, that'll be no different.

“They want to start quick. But the moment you relax at any point in the game, they've got players who can hurt you.

“As well as we did at home, we've shown that we needed to go the extra couple to get the three points - and we didn't manage to do it. You go away from home, you've got to be good, things have to go your way at times, you've got to defend well, be clinical, brave - still get on the ball and try create things, and that's our challenge.