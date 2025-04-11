Leeds United academy graduate Jack Clarke is reportedly being eyed up for a move away from Ipswich Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old was a man in demand last summer on the back of two impressive campaigns with Sunderland.

He was even linked with a move back to Leeds, but Ipswich secured his signature for a reported £15m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it has not quite worked out for the winger at Portman Road. He has been a bit-part player for the Tractor Boys, who appear likely to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Jack Clarke made a total of 28 appearances for Leeds United. | Bruce Rollinson

According to Football Insider, there is interest in Clarke from Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch club are believed to be interest in a permanent deal and a loan deal, while Sunderland are thought to be keen on recouping what they paid for the wideman.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Clarke, but the temptation to retain his services post-relegation may prove strong.

He is an established presence in the second tier and was considered among the division’s most dangerous attackers while on Sunderland’s books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke made swift progress through the Leeds academy ranks in his youth and made his first-team debut at the tender age of 17.

Jack Clarke has struggled to make an impact at Ipswich Town. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

He quickly looked at home at senior level and earned a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019.

Tottenham loaned Clarke back to Leeds but opportunities proved limited during Marcelo Bielsa’s second season as Whites boss.