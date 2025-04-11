Leeds United academy graduate potentially on move as swoop 'plotted' for ex-Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur man
The 24-year-old was a man in demand last summer on the back of two impressive campaigns with Sunderland.
He was even linked with a move back to Leeds, but Ipswich secured his signature for a reported £15m.
However, it has not quite worked out for the winger at Portman Road. He has been a bit-part player for the Tractor Boys, who appear likely to make an immediate return to the Championship.
According to Football Insider, there is interest in Clarke from Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch club are believed to be interest in a permanent deal and a loan deal, while Sunderland are thought to be keen on recouping what they paid for the wideman.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Clarke, but the temptation to retain his services post-relegation may prove strong.
He is an established presence in the second tier and was considered among the division’s most dangerous attackers while on Sunderland’s books.
Clarke made swift progress through the Leeds academy ranks in his youth and made his first-team debut at the tender age of 17.
He quickly looked at home at senior level and earned a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019.
Tottenham loaned Clarke back to Leeds but opportunities proved limited during Marcelo Bielsa’s second season as Whites boss.
Subsequent stints at Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City were equally uninspiring but Clarke’s reputation was resurrected at Sunderland, where he penned a permanent deal in 2022.
