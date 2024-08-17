Leeds United 'well-aware' of Sunderland star also linked with West Ham United and Crystal Palace
Ever since Crysencio Summerville’s move to West Ham United, Leeds have been linked with a host of wingers. The Dutchman was last term’s Championship Player of the Season and would arguably need a high-profile replacement.
Burnley’s Manuel Benson and Stoke City’s Million Manhoef have been linked with the Whites, although the club have been distanced from reports of interest in Rangers wideman Rabbi Matondo.
There have also been multiple reports linking Leeds with Jonathan Rowe of Norwich City and the 21-year-old did not feature as the Canaries kicked off their campaign last week.
Clarke would represent a significant coup for Leeds, having lit up the Championship with Sunderland. According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Leeds are well-aware of the 23-year-old.
There is also believed to have been Premier League interest in prising him from Sunderland. West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are among the clubs to have been linked with a swoop in recent months.
The winger is a product of the Leeds academy and was thrown into the senior set-up by Marcelo Bielsa during the 2018/2019 campaign. He was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019, with the Premier League outfit reportedly forking out £10m for his services.
A loan move back to Leeds did not work out, nor did subsequent stints at Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City. However, he found a home at the Stadium of Light and a permanent move was sealed in 2022.
He has amassed 113 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring 28 goals and registering 22 assists.
