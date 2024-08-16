Leeds United distanced from Rangers winger following transfer interest claim regarding ex-Stoke City loanee
Reports have suggested Leeds want to recruit the 23-year-old from Ibrox, with Football Scotland having claimed Leeds hold a legitimate interest in the Wales international. However, the Yorkshire Evening Post have suggested a swoop is not in fact on the cards.
Matondo cut his teeth within Cardiff City’s academy before finishing his football education at Manchester City. Despite showing promise at the Etihad Stadium, Matondo left for German side Schalke in 2019 for a fee reported to be worth £11m.
He managed 32 appearances for the club at senior level and was loaned out to Stoke City before linking up with Belgian side Cercle Brugge on a temporary basis.
Rangers came calling in 2022 but the winger managed just seven league starts as his maiden Ibrox campaign was disrupted by injury. He managed 31 appearances in all competitions last term but was afforded just seven starts in the Scottish Premiership.
A senior Wales international, Matondo has played with Leeds quartet Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James and Charlie Crew on the international stage.
Leeds are under pressure to recruit following a spate of high-profile exits. Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville have all sought pastures new, with Georginio Rutter expected to follow.
Brighton & Hove Albion have activated the forward’s £40m release clause and he is said to be due for a medical with the Seagulls ahead of a permanent move.
