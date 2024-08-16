Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo.

The 23-year-old has been on the books at Ibrox since 2022 but managed just seven league starts last season. Reports have indicated he could be on the move this summer, with a departure expected.

According to Football Scotland, Leeds have a legitimate interest in the Wales-capped wideman. It is believed the Whites are considering a permanent move, as well as a loan offer containing a buy option.

As a Wales international, Matondo would be in familiar company in West Yorkshire. Leeds are captained by Dragons star Ethan Ampadu and also have Joe Rodon, Daniel James and Charlie Crew in their ranks.

It has been a tough summer at Elland Road, as a number of key players have departed the club for top-flight opportunities. Archie Gray has left for Tottenham Hotspur, Glen Kamara has joined Rennes and Crysencio Summerville is now on West Ham’s books.

The exodus appears set to be continued by Georginio Rutter, who is expected to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion in a £40m deal.