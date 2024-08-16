Leeds United 'want' to sign former Manchester City and Stoke City man from Rangers as transfer mooted

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 16th Aug 2024, 09:03 BST
Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo.

The 23-year-old has been on the books at Ibrox since 2022 but managed just seven league starts last season. Reports have indicated he could be on the move this summer, with a departure expected.

According to Football Scotland, Leeds have a legitimate interest in the Wales-capped wideman. It is believed the Whites are considering a permanent move, as well as a loan offer containing a buy option.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a Wales international, Matondo would be in familiar company in West Yorkshire. Leeds are captained by Dragons star Ethan Ampadu and also have Joe Rodon, Daniel James and Charlie Crew in their ranks.

Leeds United-linked Rabbi Matondo represents Wales on the international stage. Image: Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesLeeds United-linked Rabbi Matondo represents Wales on the international stage. Image: Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Leeds United-linked Rabbi Matondo represents Wales on the international stage. Image: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

It has been a tough summer at Elland Road, as a number of key players have departed the club for top-flight opportunities. Archie Gray has left for Tottenham Hotspur, Glen Kamara has joined Rennes and Crysencio Summerville is now on West Ham’s books.

The exodus appears set to be continued by Georginio Rutter, who is expected to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion in a £40m deal.

Matondo was considered an exciting prospect during his time developing in the youth systems of Cardiff City and Manchester City. He made his senior breakthrough in Germany with Schalke, later having loan spells at Stoke City and Cercle Brugge before joining Rangers.

Related topics:Manchester CityStoke CityRangersEthan AmpaduWales

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.