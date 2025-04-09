Former Leeds United defender thrown into relegation battle as he lands head coach role in top flight
With the club rooted to the bottom of the French top tier, Jean-Louis Gasset recently vacated his post as head coach.
Many clubs recruit ‘firefighter’ managers when embroiled in a battle for survival, favouring experience and nous.
However, Montpellier have gone down a different route by giving Zoumana Camara his first job in senior management.
The 46-year-old has taken the reins having previously served as head coach of Paris Saint-Germain’s under-19s, a role he left last year.
Prior to his stint in charge of the side, he had served as the senior team’s assistant manager after finishing his playing career with the French giants.
A former France international, Camara represented the likes of Inter Milan, Marseille and Saint-Etienne before hanging up his boots.
He also had a spell in Yorkshire with Leeds, making 15 appearances as the Whites tumbled out of the Premier League in the 2003/2004 season.
After the end of his loan stay, Camara conceded he would not have joined the club on loan had he known about their financial predicament.
Speaking to L’Equipe, he said: "Financially and sport-wise the club is at the bottom of the abyss. This is the first time I've witnessed such a situation. If I'd known I would not have come, it's very depressing,"
