Montpellier have turned to a former Leeds United defender in a last-ditch attempt to retain their Ligue 1 status.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the club rooted to the bottom of the French top tier, Jean-Louis Gasset recently vacated his post as head coach.

Many clubs recruit ‘firefighter’ managers when embroiled in a battle for survival, favouring experience and nous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Montpellier have gone down a different route by giving Zoumana Camara his first job in senior management.

Zoumana Camara scored his only Leeds United goal against Middlesbrough in August 2003. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

The 46-year-old has taken the reins having previously served as head coach of Paris Saint-Germain’s under-19s, a role he left last year.

Prior to his stint in charge of the side, he had served as the senior team’s assistant manager after finishing his playing career with the French giants.

A former France international, Camara represented the likes of Inter Milan, Marseille and Saint-Etienne before hanging up his boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also had a spell in Yorkshire with Leeds, making 15 appearances as the Whites tumbled out of the Premier League in the 2003/2004 season.

Leeds United were relegated to the Championship in 2004. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

After the end of his loan stay, Camara conceded he would not have joined the club on loan had he known about their financial predicament.