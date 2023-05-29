PROLIFIC Bradford City striker and League Two 2022-23 Golden Boot winner Andy Cook has revealed that he rebuffed options from elsewhere ahead of signing a new three-year deal with the Bantams.

The 32-year-old has now ended speculation over his future to pen fresh terms with City - he is now contracted with the club until the summer of 2026.

Cook, who scored 31 times in an outstanding 22-23 campaign, is only the sixth player ever to score 30 or more goals for City in a single season and the first in the club’s history to finish as a division’s seasonal outright top scorer.

Cook said: “I am buzzing, over the moon to be here for another three years.

Andy Cook. Picture courtesy of Thomas Gadd.

“I think everyone close to me knows this is where I want to be playing my football. I am delighted to have got it sorted as quickly as I have.

“I did have options elsewhere, but I wanted to stay here and help propel us to where we should be. I want to finish the business we started last season, and pick up where I left off on a personal note.

“The idea of playing in front of all these fans again was a big factor. The team togetherness and connection with them is something we all want to continue. They are so important, and hopefully we can give them something to shout about at the end of next season.

“When you look at the potential of the club, we know we can be in a higher division. Over the next few years, I want to be able to help us achieve that."

Bantams boss Mark Hughes commented: “We are delighted to have tied Andy down for another three years, and are looking forward to having him with us again for pre-season.

“His stats not only this season, but over the two and a half years he has spent at the club so far, speak for themselves. He is a very dangerous striker whose importance to our side is huge.

“With a number of clubs chasing his signature at this level and above, it was important we acted quickly to secure Andy’s services. To have his deal sorted at this early stage is a huge boost.

