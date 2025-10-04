Archie Gray cannot wait to return to his “home” when Tottenham Hotspur visit Leeds United.

For the first time since his £40m move to Spurs last year, the midfielder could line up against the club he cut his teeth with.

Leeds developed Gray within their academy, enabling him to hone his craft and eventually make his way into the club’s senior set-up.

He enjoyed a first-team breakthrough in Daniel Farke’s first campaign at the helm, starring in the Championship, but interest from North London could not be fended off.

Leeds clinched the Championship title less than a year after selling Gray and the 19-year-old could feature for Spurs at Elland Road today (October 4).

Archie Gray joined Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United in the summer of 2024. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Archie Gray relishing prospect of homecoming

He told Tottenham’s website: “I can’t wait. That’s my home, that’s where I’ve been raised and I’ve got so much love for Leeds but I’m playing for Tottenham now, we’ve obviously got a job to do at the weekend and we’re looking forward to that.

“Already it feels a little bit weird that we’re going to be playing against a team where I’ve spent virtually my whole life.

“I’m so grateful for everything that they’ve done for me and I’m so proud to be from Leeds and be one of their own. Of course, it’s going to be unusual going back there this weekend, but we’ve got a job to do.”

Brothers reunited

His younger brother, Harry, is still on the books at Elland Road. An exciting forward, he is already in Farke’s senior squad at just 16.

Harry Gray is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his brother at Leeds United. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

He is an injury doubt for today, but seeing both brothers on the pitch would undeniably be special for the famous Gray family.

Among those likely to be in attendance is Whites legend Eddie Gray, the great-uncle of the brothers. The pair are also the grandsons of former Leeds left-back Frank and the sons of ex-Whites forward Andy.

Tottenham’s Gray said: “I think half of the family will be in the Spurs end and half of them in the Leeds end! I’m joking of course, but hopefully he’s in the squad.

“Obviously he can’t control that but, you know, he’s just got to keep his head down and work hard in training because he’s got all the talent in the world.

“He's always been a striker, always been scoring goals, so hopefully he can keep doing that - just not against us!

“We always used to just kick lumps out of each other when we were in the garden. It would always end in tears but we loved every minute of it and it’s going to be weird, especially if he’s on the bench.

“He’s always been a little bit too young to play against me before but we’ve both always been at Leeds and both had the same journey growing up.