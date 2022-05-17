The normal capacity of the LNER Stadium is 8,500 and supporters have been advised to buy their tickets in advance as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Brackley Town withdrew around 1,400 tickets from York for Saturday's play-off semi-final last weekend. A club statement confirming the reduced capacity read: "We would like to make supporters aware that after a meeting with the York Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which comprises of the City of York Council and Fire, Police and Ambulance services, we have unfortunately been restricted to 7,500 capacity due to the damage to the stadium, pyrotechnics and pitch encroachment on Wednesday night."

LNER STADIUM: Will host Saturday's National League North play-off final.

When and where can I get tickets?

Tickets are now on sale to York City season ticket holders who have 24-hour priority access and will be able to purchase one additional ticket.

General sale of tickets begins at 5pm on Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased online or via the club's ticket office, which is open 8am - 6:30pm on Tuesday, 10:00am - 6:30pm on Wednesday and 10:00am - 5:00pm on Thursday and Friday.

For further information on ticket sales phone 01904 942232 / 01904 933784 or email on [email protected]

Boston United will be selling their away allocation via their ticket office.

The game is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, May 21, with the winner taking their place in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

How much are tickets?

The prices set by the National League are as follow: Adults - £20. Concessions (Over 65s and Students) - £15. Juniors (Under 16s) - £7 . Under 5s – FREE

Important information

Turnstiles will open at the earlier time of 1pm and no ticket sales will be available on the day. The whole stadium, including the Nfinnerty (South) Stand will be allocated seating.

North Yorkshire Police have said that any pitch encroachment either during or after the game will result in arrest.