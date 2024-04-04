Leeds were heavily linked with the Swedish marksman last year following his stunning season in front of goal in the Championship for Coventry City. The likes of Everton and West Ham United were also said to be on his trail but none secured his signature.

He was instead lured to Portugal, where he linked up with Sporting Lisbon. The move has proven successful and he has delivered a remarkable 36-goal haul this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His form has led to speculation regarding interest from Arsenal, although the Gunners could reportedly face a challenge in pursuit of the 25-year-old. According to CaughtOffside, Sporting expect a €100m (£86m) release clause to be triggered or bettered for a more preferable deal structure.

Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres was linked with Leeds United last summer. Image: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

This would represent a significant financial outlay for any side and could prove challenging for the Gunners. However, the Arsenal coffers could potentially be boosted by the sale of Eddie Nketiah.

The former Leeds loanee has been linked with an array of clubs, with Championship promotion hopefuls Leicester City the latest to be reported as an interested party.