Arsenal face '£86m' hurdle in pursuit of former Leeds United, West Ham and Everton target
Leeds were heavily linked with the Swedish marksman last year following his stunning season in front of goal in the Championship for Coventry City. The likes of Everton and West Ham United were also said to be on his trail but none secured his signature.
He was instead lured to Portugal, where he linked up with Sporting Lisbon. The move has proven successful and he has delivered a remarkable 36-goal haul this term.
His form has led to speculation regarding interest from Arsenal, although the Gunners could reportedly face a challenge in pursuit of the 25-year-old. According to CaughtOffside, Sporting expect a €100m (£86m) release clause to be triggered or bettered for a more preferable deal structure.
This would represent a significant financial outlay for any side and could prove challenging for the Gunners. However, the Arsenal coffers could potentially be boosted by the sale of Eddie Nketiah.
The former Leeds loanee has been linked with an array of clubs, with Championship promotion hopefuls Leicester City the latest to be reported as an interested party.
Although Leeds have fared well without Gyokeres, his form in Portugal suggests he would have made quite the impact at Elland Road. Daniel Farke did have a high-profile forward added to his ranks, when a deal was agreed to bring Joel Piroe to West Yorkshire from Swansea City.
