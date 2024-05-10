Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell former Leeds United forward Eddie Nketiah.

The 24-year-old has spent his entire professional career on the books of the Gunners, with Leeds the only other club he has represented. He spent the first half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Elland Road, scoring five goals in 19 appearances.

He has been in and out of the Arsenal side this season and his inability to nail down a regular starting spot has fuelled transfer speculation. The England international has been linked with an array of clubs, including West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been credited with interest in the frontman, as have Championship title-winners Leicester City.

Arsenal loaned Eddie Nketiah out to Leeds United in 2019. Image: Tony Johnson

According to 90min, Arsenal are prepared to sell Nketiah this summer as they look to reshape their squad for the 2024/25 campaign. The report claims Arsenal are open to letting him depart if they can recruit another forward.

The Gunners have been linked with the likes of Newcastle United marksman Alexander Isak and Brighton & Hove Albion prodigy Evan Ferguson.

Although he has been unable to become a regular the Emirates Stadium, it is hard to imagine Nketiah not attracting interest in the summer. A clinical finisher with intelligent movement off the ball, he also has 38 senior goals for the Gunners on his CV.