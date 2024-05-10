Arsenal 'prepared' to sell former Leeds United star linked with Crystal Palace and West Ham
The 24-year-old has spent his entire professional career on the books of the Gunners, with Leeds the only other club he has represented. He spent the first half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Elland Road, scoring five goals in 19 appearances.
He has been in and out of the Arsenal side this season and his inability to nail down a regular starting spot has fuelled transfer speculation. The England international has been linked with an array of clubs, including West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Fulham.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been credited with interest in the frontman, as have Championship title-winners Leicester City.
According to 90min, Arsenal are prepared to sell Nketiah this summer as they look to reshape their squad for the 2024/25 campaign. The report claims Arsenal are open to letting him depart if they can recruit another forward.
The Gunners have been linked with the likes of Newcastle United marksman Alexander Isak and Brighton & Hove Albion prodigy Evan Ferguson.
Although he has been unable to become a regular the Emirates Stadium, it is hard to imagine Nketiah not attracting interest in the summer. A clinical finisher with intelligent movement off the ball, he also has 38 senior goals for the Gunners on his CV.
Nketiah is reportedly valued in the region between £30m and £35m, which may deter some interested parties. However, it will certainly be within the reach of some and offers could be tabled.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.