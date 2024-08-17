Arsenal prospect Charles Sagoe Jr, who was linked with Barnsley ahead of the January transfer window, has joined Shrewsbury Town on loan.

It was a move that did not quite work out, as he managed just two appearances from the bench in the Championship. He has now been given a chance to prove his worth in League One, linking up with Shrewsbury on a season-long loan deal.

Described as a long-term Shrewsbury target, Sagoe Jr agreed fresh terms with Arsenal before heading out on loan.

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst told the club’s website: "I'm really pleased to get Charles Sagoe Junior on board because I think we have been lacking options in that wide area.

"He is a player that we have been after for some time - we were interested in him during the January window. And this summer he went away on tour with Arsenal so we've had to be patient to get him.

"I think the fact we have been interested in him for some time has helped our case in getting the deal over the line. Now we need to get him up to speed because his pre-season has been a little bit different due to him going away with Arsenal.

