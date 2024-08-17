Arsenal sanction loan move for winger previously linked with Barnsley, Millwall and Charlton Athletic
The winger was reported to be of interest to Barnsley in the build-up to the winter window, as were their League One counterparts Charlton Athletic. Millwall were also linked but Sagoe Jr joined Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the campaign.
It was a move that did not quite work out, as he managed just two appearances from the bench in the Championship. He has now been given a chance to prove his worth in League One, linking up with Shrewsbury on a season-long loan deal.
Described as a long-term Shrewsbury target, Sagoe Jr agreed fresh terms with Arsenal before heading out on loan.
Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst told the club’s website: "I'm really pleased to get Charles Sagoe Junior on board because I think we have been lacking options in that wide area.
"He is a player that we have been after for some time - we were interested in him during the January window. And this summer he went away on tour with Arsenal so we've had to be patient to get him.
"I think the fact we have been interested in him for some time has helped our case in getting the deal over the line. Now we need to get him up to speed because his pre-season has been a little bit different due to him going away with Arsenal.
"He has had some game time but not loads - I think he has acknowledged that himself. But we will do all we can to get him up to speed as quickly as possible - whether that is off the bench or whether that is starting games and seeing how long he can go for. We are delighted to get him in."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.